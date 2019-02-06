Featured
Westbound 401 closed in London
An OPP vehicle is seen in Collingwood, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 (CTV News/Roger Klein)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 8:52AM EST
The westbound lanes of the 401 are closed approaching Wonderland Road due to a tractor trailer blocking the lanes.
Police and emergency crews have been dealing with several crashes this morning due to the icy conditions.
Earlier emergency services responded to a collision involving a tractor trailer near Nauvoo road on the 402.
There have also been numerous reports of vehicles in ditches.