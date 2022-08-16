West Nile Virus-positive bird found in Grey-Bruce

A deceased bird that was discovered last month has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the health officials in Grey-Bruce.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grey Bruce Health Unit, a deceased Cooper’s hawk discovered in Lion’s Head late last month has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The health unit says this is the first bird to test positive for West Nile Virus in Grey Bruce in 2022. As of Aug. 6, there have been zero reported cases of the disease in humans in Ontario this year.

West Nile Virus spreads between birds and certain species of mosquito. It can be transmitted to humans via mosquito bite if the mosquito first bit an infected bird.

The greatest risk of contracting West Nile Virus is late summer, towards the end of the mosquito season.

In order to reduce your risk of contracting West Nile Virus, the Grey Bruce Health Unit recommends the following tips:

Use insect repellant that contains DEET or Icaridin

Wear light-coloured long pants and long sleeves, socks and a hat when outdoors

Reduce mosquito habitats near the home by eliminating standing water in flowerpots, eaves troughs, and other areas

Ensure door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes

The health unit says that most people infected with West Nile Virus do not experience any symptoms, while others see symptoms manifest in two to 15 days after being bitten.

Symptoms are usually mild, but can include fever and headache. More serious symptoms include a stiff neck, high fever, confusion, tremors and sudden sensitivity to light.

No mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Grey-Bruce this year, but the health unit does add that as of Aug 6. Public Health Ontario has reported 14 mosquito pools through the province positive for the virus.