West Lorne, Ont. man charged with impaired driving causing death following south London crash
Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021 10:54AM EDT
Three-vehicle crash on Wonderland Road in London, Ont. on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (Marek Sutherland/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A West Lorne, Ont. man is facing several charges, including impaired driving causing death, in connection to a fatal crash on Wonderland Road earlier this month.
Emergency crews were called to Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive in the evening of July 8 for a three-vehicle crash.
The collision killed Courtney Ovens, 39, of London while a 19-year-old woman sustained significant injuries and an 18-year-old man sustained minor injuries.
On Tuesday, police announced that Bevin Henning, 24, of West Lorne, has been charged with the following:
- Impaired operation of a conveyance causing death
- Impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, exceed blood alcohol concentration
- Two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm
- Two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, exceed blood alcohol concentration
He will appear in a London court on Oct. 12.