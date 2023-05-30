West London, Ont. house fire causes $100K in damage, snarls evening traffic

Damage is estimated at $100,000 and the whereabouts of a pet cat remains unknown after a fire broke out on a back deck of a west London home on Tuesday evening.

According to the London Fire Department, a deck fire migrated into the attic area of a multi-unit home at 142 Wharncliffe Rd. N. on Tuesday evening.

No one was injured.

Firefighters rescued one cat from the house, but the whereabouts of a second was unknown.

“This is a stark reminder of making sure discarded smoking material is properly disposed of because within minutes it can become a fire,” said London Fire Platoon Chief Colin Shewell.

Shewell credits residents and neighbours for immediately calling 9-1-1 and the quick actions of firefighters to extinguish the flames before the fire did more damage.

The fire snarled evening traffic, with all four lanes of Wharncliffe Road North being closed.

As of 8:39 p.m., fire crews were beginning to clear the scene.

Shewell estimates the damage at under $100,000.