West Grey man charged with sexual assault and other offences
File image for the West Grey Police Service.
CTV London
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 12:01PM EST
West Grey police have charged a 55-year-old man with sexual assault and say the victim is under 16.
Police conducted an investigation after a victim reported multiple incidents over a two-year period.
The West Grey man is charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault on a person under 16.
Police did not release the man’s name as is custom in order to protect the victim from being identified.