West Coast bound: Swoop launches new summer route from London, Ont. to Abbotsford, B.C.

If the grey skies, snow and freezing rain have you dreaming of a domestic getaway, then perhaps the West Coast is calling. On Monday, Swoop announced a new summertime route from the Forest City to Abbotsford.

According to a release from low cost airline Swoop, multiple domestic routes will be re-started in the summertime, while a brand new route from London to Abbotsford will take to the skies.

"The London International Airport is thrilled to announce non-stop service to beautiful Abbotsford, British Columbia with Swoop this summer" said Scott McFadzean, President and CEO of the London International Airport.

The route will operate four times per week, and tickets start at $49 one-way.

Meanwhile, return flights from Abbotsford to London will also operate four times per week, with tickets starting at $39 one-way.

"With daily service in many key leisure markets, we're making it easier than ever for Canadians access our ultra-convenient and ultra-affordable flights,” said President of Swoop, Bob Cummings.

Abbotsford is located 72 kilometres east of Vancouver, which boasts the North Shore Mountains, Pacific Ocean, extensive types of cuisine and the world famous Stanley Park. Less than 200 kilometres from Abbotsford is Whistler, known for its outdoor activities, such as skiing and snowboarding in the winter, and hiking and mountain biking in the summer.

"London and the surrounding region continue to look for more exciting destinations directly from YXU's easy and comfortable airport. We're looking forward to the spring and the launch of Abbotsford service with Swoop,” said McFadzean.

On Monday, Swoop also announced local routes such as Hamilton to Charlottetown, P.E.I. and Toronto to Los Cabos, Mexico.