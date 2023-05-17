Wellington Road reopened after police standoff

A section of Wellington Road is now open after a police standoff.

Wellington Road was closed between Bradley Avenue and Dearness Drive for nearly 12 hours from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told CTV News police were focused on a room in the courtyard area of the hotel and some guests were kept from their rooms until 11 p.m.

One person told CTV News they checked into their room mid afternoon and when he left the room around 5 p.m. he was greeted by two police officers who instructed him to stay in the room.

On Tuesday, Const. Joel Davis told CTV News London, “A male we believe is armed with weapons. We’re concerned for his safety and so we have police actively negotiating with him and hoping for a peaceful resolution.”

Officers from London police were stationed outside the Days Inn with the K9 unit also on scene.

There is no word on how the incident concluded, possible injuries, if anybody is in custody or charges.

CTV News London has reached out to London Police Service for more information.

More details will be provided when they become available.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine