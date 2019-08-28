A Western University professor says the remarkable condition of HMS Terror, shown in a video released by Parks Canada on Wednesday, offers new hope of solving the mystery surrounding the ship's disappearance more than 150 years ago.

Andrew Nelson, an archaeologist, has spent parts of the last seven years working with a team trying to figure out what happened to the men aboard the Terror and its sister ship, the HMS Erebus.

The ships, which comprised the Franklin Expedition, set sail from England in 1845, trying to route a passage to the far east, through what is now Canada’s Arctic.

The ships were eventually trapped in ice, and none of the men survived.

The vessels were lost to history until being discovered over the past decade beneath the waters of Nunavut’s King William Island and Terror Bay.

Nelson says before the team began their work in 2013, it was long believed that the Arctic elements and lead solder on the metal tins the men ate from had contributed to the crews demise.

But Nelson’s research, using bone fragments from three sailors who died, has suggested otherwise. The men had been buried on an island, the summer before the ships became stranded in the ice.

Using Synchrotron-based, high-resolution, confocal X-ray fluorescence imaging, Nelson and a team found the lead content in the men’s bones was high, but instead of being ingested just prior to their deaths, the lead had built up over a lifetime.

That was typical, for the 1840s, Nelson suggests.

"They were drinking their rum out of pewter, pewter cutlery, they were using lead acetate as a sweetener, they had lead-lined pipes on the ship. So it was everywhere"

And that might have been the end of the research.

However, given the newly released video shows an interior packed with items including flatware and cookery, Nelson says more definitive information on the consumption of lead could be found.

“Is there still food remains on the crockery? So, as I see some of these images, I see some things that might have lead in them, and other chemical signatures. So, I get excited that there might be some of that, that we can analyze."

That will take some time. No items from the Terror have yet been recovered and the Erebus is currently still being surveyed.

Both ships were turned over to Canada by the British government.

Today, Parks Canada and the Inuit people oversee the wreck sites.