Weekend warm up on the way

There is still a chance for a few flakes of snow Friday morning before the weather warms up for the weekend.

"Mainly cloudy conditions [Friday], we could see a few breaks but we can’t' rule out some light snow showers. We're not expecting anything to accumulate and it will be cold first thing in the morning as you head out the door, with a bit of a wind chill," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

A nice mix of sun and cloud is on the way for Saturday with the temperature rebounding to 8 C and double digits with 12 C on Sunday.

All eyes will be on the Monday forecast will the solar eclipse on the way. Right now, there is a 40 per cent chance of showers, according to Atchison.

"There is a warm front coming in and with that warm front, it will bring some cloud cover and a massive temperature change as we go from 10 C to 19 C heading into Tuesday," she said.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 perc ent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers this morning. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 6.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing before morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low zero.

Saturday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. High 8.

Sunday: Sunny. High 12.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 10.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 16.