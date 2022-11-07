Weekend death in London being called 'suspicious'

London police are calling the death of a man in a London park “suspicious.”

As previously reported, first responders were called Sunday around 6:45 a.m. to Gibbons Park near the Grosvenor Street entrance for an unresponsive man.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and performed lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police told CTV News Monday morning that they are “unable to say if the death is a homicide at this point because an autopsy has not yet taken place.”

Officers are interested in speaking to anyone who may have information that could assist with the investigation.

On Sunday, police had closed off a section of the park and were seen conducting a line search of the area using a metal detector. The Forensic Investigation Unit was also on scene.

The investigation is being handed by the Major Crime Section.

— With files from CTV News London's Matt Thompson