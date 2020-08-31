MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Sarnia police say suspects are in custody after a male died as a result of injuries sustained in an assault.

Officers responded to an assault taking place in the 100 block of College Avenue North around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a male victim was located and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

According to police, suspects were taken into custody following a brief investigation by members of Community Patrol, the Emergency Response Team and the Criminal Investigation Branch.

No details on how many suspects were involved or the charges laid have been released.

The investigation continues and police are asking the public to avoid the arear of College Avenue North between Lochiel Street and Cromwell Street, which has been blocked off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Branch at 519-344-8861, Ext. 5300 or Sarnia Lambton Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.