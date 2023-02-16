Week to end with risk of freezing rain, light snow for London, Ont.

This week’s burst of mild spring-like weather is coming to an end with temperatures expected to plummet, and freezing rain and light snow in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, Thursday will see cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon, with a risk of freezing rain. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h and with a high of 4 C.

Overnight Thursday is when the forecast slips into wintery conditions, with periods of freezing rain or ice pellets transitioning into periods of light snowfall after midnight.

Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, but will gust to 40 km/h in the evening. The low will reach – 6 C, but will feel like – 12 with the wind chill.

On Friday, Londoners can expect periods of light snow ending in the morning and then a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h, and the low of – 6 C will feel like – 14 with the wind chill.

Overnight Friday, the skies will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and with a low of – 9 C.

The weather will improve just in time for the weekend, with sunny skies and a high of 4 C expected on Saturday.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast:

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 5 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High of 0 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High of – 5 C.

Wednesday: Periods of snow. High of – 5 C.