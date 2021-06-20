LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 7,000 vaccines are being distributed per day in Windsor-Essex.

WECHU is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Sunday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,781 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,285 people who have recovered, 62 are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

two cases are community acquired

three cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

one case is travel related to the US

two cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

one workplace with a COVID-19 outbreak

one community outbreak

There are nine Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital.

The health unit website says 1,933 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

268,480 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

A total of 379,703 doses have been administered to WEC residents