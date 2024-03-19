LONDON
    • Weather watches and warnings in effect for most of the region

    Even though it's the first full day of spring, there are winter-weather related watches and warnings in effect across the province.

    “Winter-like conditions [are] holding steady in southern Ontario and another round of snow on the way Wednesday,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “A cold front coming through [Wednesday] morning, strong winds out of the northwest will develop through the day. That means blowing snow, flurries, and the potential for some snow squalls in parts of Midwestern Ontario.”

    A snow squall warning is in effect for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County, while Strathroy, Komoka and western Middlesex County are under a weather advisory, warning of lake-effect snow late Wednesday and into Wednesday night.

    Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are also under a snow squall warning and Oxford-Brant is under a special weather advisory, warning of a brief frontal snow squall.

    Atchison advises motorist to be cautious while travelling in squall-like conditions, “Blowing snow will be an issue.”

    She said winds will be gusting out of the northwest at 40km/h to 60km/h in the afternoon.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Wednesday: Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the afternoon.

    Wednesday night: Flurries or snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 11.

    Thursday: Flurries. Local blowing snow in the morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 10.

    Friday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

    Monday: Cloudy. High plus 3.

