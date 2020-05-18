LONDON, ONT -- Are you ready for sunshine and warmer days? After several teases throughout spring, it appears a sustained period of warm, sunny weather is finally arriving.

Showers will continue Monday, but Environment Canada has ended it’s special weather statement and the forecast for the rest of week is shaping up to be the best in a while.

There is no rain in the forecast after today according to Environment Canada, and we could see temperatures in the mid to high 20s by the weekend.

While the warmer weather will be welcome residents are reminded that physical distancing rules remain in place.

However, the weather comes as places like golf courses and marinas are allowed to open their doors, and some restrictions are conservation areas and provincial parks have been lifted.

Tuesday will see a high of 20 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud.

Temperatures will get progressively warmer as the week goes on.