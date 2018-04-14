

CTV London





All flights out of London International Airport have been cancelled.

Officials say the the Saturday cancellations are due to the weather, which includes freezing rain and high winds.

Flights coming in were also cancelled.

Some customers are re-booking flights.

Airport personnel are advising people to contact their airlines for the latest information.

While there are delays in the sky, there are crashes on the roads.

At least a dozen crashes occurred between Woodstock and Cambridge on Highway 401 about mid afternoon.

OPP say the collisions were minor and no lanes of the highway were blocked.

But they say road conditions are deteriorating.