Weather alerts lifted across London, Ont. region

Environment Canada has ended all weather alerts for the region.

Officials were tracking a storm system through the region that brought with it the chance of severe thunderstorms and a risk of hail.

The storm has since passed.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Friday night: Becoming partly cloudy this evening with 40 percent chance of showers this evening and overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 18.

Saturday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 25.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.