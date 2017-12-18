

CTV London





A winter weather travel advisory has been issued by Environment Canada for Huron-Perth.

The agency says snow possibly mixed with some freezing drizzle is expected to develop Monday morning. It could produce slippery road conditions.

Snowfall amounts will be limited to a few centimetres at most and any freezing drizzle is expected to be light. Dense fog patches could also reduce visibility in some areas as well.



Temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark later Monday morning or early afternoon.