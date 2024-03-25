Weapons-related charges laid in Woodstock against Mississauga man

A loaded handgun has been seized as part of an investigation in Woodstock.

On Friday, police started the investigation after getting information that a person was in possession of a firearm.

After using a search warrant on a vehicle, a loaded weapon was seized.

A 41 year old from Mississauga is facing six counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, one count of careless storage of a firearm weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with amo and one count of failure to comply with release order.