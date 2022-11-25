'Weapons investigation' underway in east London

A large police and EMS presence is on scene at the American Plaza Motel on Dundas Street in London, Ont. after a man was injured during a "possible shooting" on Friday.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, at approximately 12:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the American Plaza Hotel, located in the area of Dundas Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway for a report of a “possible shooting.”

Upon arrival, an injured man was located and transported to hospital by paramedics.

Members of the Major Crime Section are investigating, and police advise the public there will be an increased police presence as the investigation is in its early stages.

The condition of the victim has not been made publicly available.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley