Weapons investigation on Highbury Avenue: London police

Emergency crews were on scene on Highbury Avenue in regards to a weapons investigation early Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the London Police Service at 2:33 p.m., a weapons investigation is underway following an incident near the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street.

Few details are known at this time, but police said one person sustained minor injuries. Police also told CTV News the victim has decided not to press charges.

According to police, one person is currently in custody, but the alleged perpetrator has since been released.

There were initial reports of a machete, but police confirm a machete was not involved.

The weapon in question is currently unknown at this time.

Police said the investigation continues.