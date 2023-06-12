Weapons, drugs, cash seized in Elgin County

OPP have seized weapons, drugs and cash as part of an investigation in Elgin County.

One June 8, police used a search warrant to enter a home on Kintyre Line in the Municipality of West Elgin.

Officers seized suspected methylphenidate, cocaine and nabilone, as well as scales, imitation firearms, ammunition and Canadian currency.

A 26-year-old London man is charged with several counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.