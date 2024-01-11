Weapons charges against Sarnia man referred to mental health court

A call from a concerned citizen in Sarnia has lead to weapons charges against a man and a referral to mental health court.

According to a statement from Sarnia police, “Mental Health courts are a key function of our judicial system as they ensure that each person going through the process receive the appropriate supports and services they need during the court process... The objectives of mental health court are to improve the well-being and overall health of the person, improving community safety, reducing recidivism, and developing better access to mental health care and services.”

On Wednesday, a person called police and said a man could be seen swinging a hatchet in the downtown area.

When officers got there, they found the man and tried to de-escalate the situation, but according to police, the man didn’t comply.

Police said it became clear the man was experiencing a mental health episode. He was eventually placed under arrest after a brief struggle and nobody was hurt.

While searching the man, police found several knives and a pair of brass knuckles in addition to the hatchet that the accused was seen swinging around.

The man is charged with one count of weapons dangerous and three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.