Weapons call prompts lockdown at Woodstock, Ont. schools

A number of schools in Woodstock, Ont. were put in lockdown as a precaution when police were called to deal with a weapons call on Friday morning.

Woodstock police responded to Cromwell Street between Berwick Street and Clarke Street North for reports of two males with a weapon around 10:30 a.m.

Officials said in a statement, "Schools in the area were notified and entered into lockdown for precautionary reasons, however the schools were unrelated to the call. There is no concern for public safety."

Two males have since been taken into custody and the area cleared.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further details will be relesed when they are available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.