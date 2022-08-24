Weapons and drugs seized in London, Ont.

A search warrant was executed after police were called in regard to a group of individuals allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Wednesday, the residence was searched by the LPS Guns and Gangs section, and the following items were seized:

Loaded handgun

44 grams of fentanyl

50 grams of methamphetamine

Approximately $1840 in Canadian money

Approximately $18,700 total drug value

Two 18-year-olds and a 55-year-old from Toronto have been charged with:

Two counts trafficking methamphetamine

Two counts trafficking fentanyl

Possession of prohibited firearm without a licence

Process loaded firearm

Carless storage of a firearm and ammunition

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

The accused will be appearing in London court at the end of September.