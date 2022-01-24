Weapons and drugs seized in London, Ont.
A London man is facing several charges after London police seized drugs, firearms and ammunition.
According to a release, around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, an officer saw a U-Haul truck come to a stop on Sevellia Park Place.
After speaking to the driver, the offic er learned he was a disqualified driver.
After arresting him and searching the vehicle, police seized the following items:
- Sawed-off .22 calibre rifle
- Ten 12-gauge shotgun shells
- Two (2) .22 calibre rounds
- 378 grams of cannabis, value $3,780
- 54 capsules of suspected 100 mg morphine sulfate, value $540
- 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, value $420
- 21 tablets of suspected 8 mg hydromorphone, value $210
A 29-year-old is charged with multiple offences including possessing a loaded/unloaded firearm, careless storage of a firearm and occupy motor vehicle with firearm.
