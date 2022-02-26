'We will help in any way we can': Locals offer to help Ukrainian refugees amidst Russian invasion

As thousands of Ukrainians flee to neighbouring countries, Canada has said that it will welcome refugees.

“We will help in any way we can,” said Volodymyr Vorobets, the president of the London Ukrainian Centre.

Vorobets still has family in Ukraine. He wants Canadian officials to understand how important it is to get people out of Ukraine as fast as possible.

Vorobets told CTV News that his phone has been ringing constantly. He’s heard from many locals who want to help offer support to Ukrainians stuck in their country, as well as refugees who may seek refuge in Canada.

“One lady called me, I believe from St. Mary’s and she said that she’s willing to share her house if refugees come,” says Vorobets.

As locals are prepared to open their doors to refugees, the Canadian government will be prioritizing immigration applications for Ukrainians and is launching a phone line for anyone local or abroad.

“Canadians with questions about the government’s approach to help Ukrainians settle in Canada can call 613-321-4243,” says Vorobets.

Peter Fragiskatos, the MP for London North Centre said settlement agencies will play a critical role in helping refugees settle in Canada when the time comes.

“They are living through a living hell right now and they will need help and support,” said Fragiskatos.

On Friday afternoon Ontario’s premier Doug Ford said refugees fleeing from Ukraine would be offered economic opportunities in the province.

“The hard working people of Ukraine will always be welcome here”

For the time being – Ford said it’s important that the government expedites the process to ensure as many refugees are able to arrive safely.

Those in Ukraine in need of consular assistance are advised to contact the Emergency Watch and Response Centre.