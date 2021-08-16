ST. MARYS, ONT. -- For years the communities around Ingersoll, Ont. fought to keep outside trash from entering their community. It’s a battle they recently won.

But now, 35 km north-west of Ingersoll, another town is conducting the opposite fight.

St. Marys wants to keep its own garbage from going somewhere else.

The town has put forth an environmental assessment asking for its already full landfill to be expanded.

Public input will run for seven weeks before the province gets a chance to offer feedback.

It may sound somewhat routine but it’s not often municipal landfills get permission to expand their size.

The deputy mayor of St. Marys, Ontario Rob Edney is seen on Aug. 16, 2021 (Sean Irvine CTV News)

But, St. Marys deputy mayor, Rob Edney, says expansion is crucial to industrial and residential growth.

He also argues it’s a much better choice than the alternative trucking waste to a private landfill in Watford, in Lambton County.

“The site’s already here and we believe we have the ability to move horizontally and vertically within the landfill. So, there is no need for us to divert at this moment, so we’d like to keep it within the boundaries of the town.”

The St. Marys Landfill is currently about 400,000 cubic metres and accommodates only trash from the town of 7,000.

But, if approved, it will double in size creating enough space to fill 40 years worth of garbage.

It may seem like backwards thinking in this day and age, but Edney hopes the move is a stop-gap to allow technology to catch-up.

“With emerging technologies coming forward both in diversion and technology itself, you know within the 40 year span, we could be looking at something brand new that may not be on the table now, yet.”

Town bureaucrats argue expanding the landfill is the best path forward, even though the Thames River lies less than one-quarter of a kilometres from the site.

“We have looked at biological concerns, cultural concerns. Groundwater, surface water mitigation concerns, quite a wide a wide array of environmental considerations,” states Dave Blake, the manager of environmental services.

Information on the application can be found here.