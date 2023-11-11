'We stayed the course': Western Mustangs dominate second half to win third straight Yates Cup game

For the first time in more than 20 years, an OUA school has won three straight Yates Cup titles.

Western outscored Laurier 21-0 in the second half of the 115th Yates Cup game at Western University’s Alumni Field in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2023.

The Mustangs were down 14-8 at the half, but controlled the line of scrimmage on both the offensive and defensive sides in the final half on route to a 29-14 win

“We stayed the course,” said Greg Marshall, head coach of the Mustangs said about behind down at half-time.

He added, “Look at how many really close games we played in this year, and we had to find ways to win every game. Today we found a different way to win it, we ran the football today. Credit to our offensive line and running backs.”

Brian Garrity kicked six field goals and was named the Dalt White Trophy winner as Yates Cup MVP in London, Ont. on Nov. 11, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Ethan Dolby ran for 120 yards for Western and Tyler Thompson added 107 on the ground as the Mustangs.

Kicker Brian Garrity tied a Western school playoff record with six field goals and he was named the Dalt White Trophy winner as game MVP.

“Those pressure situations when the game is on the line as a kicker I have to step up and I think I got the job done today,” said Garrity.

Western moves onto the national semi-final against the University of Montreal.