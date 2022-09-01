'We’re trying to see patients as quickly as we can': Hospitals look for help to address emergency room overload
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) recently sent out a social media message warning of longer wait times at London, Ont.'s two emergency rooms, and now they are asking the public’s help to address the issue.
"The vast majority of our patients need to be here,” says Dr. Christie MacDonald.
MacDonald is chief of emergency medicine at LHSC. She says while most ER visits are justified, some patients may have better alternatives.
"If there are things that are less urgent or have been going on a longer period of time, and less severe, seek care elsewhere. Family doctors are seeing patients, walk-in clinics, so there are other care areas,” she says.
One of the best ways to avoid a long stay in the emergency room is not to go at all. That is not always possible, but LHSC Injury Prevention Specialist Jennifer Britton says there are cases where better behaviours can help avoid life-altering injuries.
"I come from the lens of trauma,” says Britton. “So we're talking about life-threatening, serious injury that will have sustaining consequences."
Britton's focus now is on the Labour Day long weekend and events geared to post-secondary students.
"We want people to go out and have fun. Enjoy that last weekend of summer. Enjoy the first weekend of the school year, but we want people to do it in a responsible manner so they can enjoy the whole school year,” she says.
Britton says, along with moderating drug and alcohol use, there are other steps students can take to stay safe.
"Make sure you're planning in advance with safe ways home and go in with a couple of options, so then if that option fails you've got a back-up option — you don't need to think about it. And really, the buddy system, always looking out for each other,” Britton recommends.
Britton says those steps will also help keep emergency room space free for those who really need it.
For those who do end up in the emergency room, MacDonald is asking people to be kind and understanding.
"What patients may not appreciate if they're sitting in the emergency room, our ambulances are coming in the back. So patients don't appreciate the ambulance volumes that are coming in as well,” she says. “Certainly we thank our patients for waiting, and we're trying to see patients as quickly as we can."
The London Health Sciences Centre has posted a guideline for healthcare options on its website.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I feel safe here finally': LGBTQ2S+ refugee from Afghanistan resettled in Canada, thousands more still trapped
One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban following the full military withdrawal of U.S. troops, a charity that helps resettle LGBTQ2S+ refugees says more than 5,500 LGBTQ2S+ people desperate to escape Afghanistan have reached out to them.
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
Luxury goods tax now in effect in Canada -- what you need to know
The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Getting a COVID-19 booster dose should top Canadians' fall to-do list, says health minister
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Canada is lagging behind other countries when it comes to booster dose uptake, and is imploring those who haven't received a third dose to do so ahead of what may be a 'challenging' fall.
Health officials warn public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Canada might be getting a 1,000 km/h vacuum-tube train
A Canadian company has unveiled plans for a fully electric train-style vehicle which could travel at 1,000 kilometres per hour and, it claims, would cost less than a plane ticket to travel on.
Pierre Poilievre promises new law against government jargon
Pierre Poilievre is promising to enact what he calls the 'Plain Language Law,' which he says would bring an end to government jargon, including in legislative documents.
Kitchener
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. have been lowered to half-mast after the sudden death of a 20-year-old hockey player during a game.
-
Waterloo regional police say a new car scam is emerging. Here’s how it works
Waterloo regional police are warning the public to watch out for an “emerging” used car scam which has resulted in at least one Kitchener resident losing $6,500.
-
'Normal return' for students at University of Waterloo on move-in day
It’s move-in day for some students at the University of Waterloo as post-secondary institutions across the province welcome back students for the autumn semester.
Windsor
-
WECHU 'concerned' after province scraps five-day isolation period for COVID-19
Students are getting ready to return to school — but with the first day of classes less than a week away, officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) say recent changes to the province’s COVID-19 guidelines are a cause for “concern.”
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Southern Ont. couple in their 20s drowned after canoe capsized
Police have identified the two victims who drowned when a canoe capsized in northeastern Ontario after finding the missing second body.
-
City of Windsor looking for hundreds of workers for municipal election
The City of Windsor has hundreds to jobs to fill for the municipal Election Day this fall.
Barrie
-
40 bears struck and killed along Highway 400 in cottage country: OPP
Forty bears have been struck and killed by vehicles on Highway 400 between Honey Harbour Road, Georgian Bay Township and Parry Sound during August.
-
Suspect arrested in armed home invasion in Simcoe County
Police arrested a man accused of an armed home invasion and robbery that happened over six months ago at a rural Bradford property and continue to search for two others.
-
Ont. senior loses $100,000 in scam that preys on grandparents
A popular scam making the rounds in recent weeks duped a senior out of $100,000, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Southern Ont. couple in their 20s drowned after canoe capsized
Police have identified the two victims who drowned when a canoe capsized in northeastern Ontario after finding the missing second body.
-
Win-win: Northern Ontario benefitting from hospital 50-50s
Millions of dollars have been raised for northern Ontario hospitals through monthly 50-50 cash lottery draws as August winners announced.
-
Boil water advisory issued for the Town of Killarney
Because of an adverse water sample reported Thursday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a boil water advisory effective immediately for all residents of the Town of Killarney.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe would increase police budget, open station in ByWard Market
Mark Sutcliffe would hire more police officers, open a new station in the ByWard Market and push to install CCTV cameras in an effort to deter crime, the mayoral candidate said Thursday.
-
Survey teams investigating storm damage in Richmond, Ont.
Investigators will be in Ottawa's southwest end on Thursday to investigate damage caused by a "supercell/funnel cloud" during the severe weather that moved across the region.
-
Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
Health officials warn public not to consume two spices amid Markham, Ont., probe
York Region public health has alerted the public not to consume two products linked to a food poisoning investigation after 12 diners who ate at a Markham, Ont., restaurant last weekend became seriously ill.
Montreal
-
Man arrested after yelling racial slurs at Montreal couple, threatening CTV journalist
A man who was videotaped hurling racial slurs toward a Montreal couple and then intimidating a CTV Montreal journalist who was covering the story in LaSalle last month has been arrested.
-
Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following sexual misconduct allegations against singer Win Butler
Singer-songwriter Feist has quit Arcade Fire's current tour after sexual misconduct allegations against the band's singer Win Butler surfaced in recent days.
-
Quebec is Canadians' least favourite province outside their own: poll
Quebec appears to be exceptionally unpopular among Canadians polled by Leger Canada who, when asked which province is their least favourite outside their own, put Quebec at the top of the list.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports 5 more deaths related to COVID-19, increase in new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
-
N.S. parents can now book a COVID-19 booster for kids aged 5 to 11
Nova Scotia children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to receive their first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating a homicide after body discovered in Rollingdam
The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide after a body was discovered in Rollingdam, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
-
'Not super happy': Winnipeg resident frustrated with city's handling of cement leak more than a year later
More than a year after cement started flowing in Kaitlin Bialek’s basement, she said she is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident.
-
Bud Paul homicide: Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the death of 56-year-old Bud Paul.
Calgary
-
Woman with neurological disorder helped by made-in-Calgary medical treatment
A Calgary-based treatment program – the only one of its kind in Alberta – is giving new opportunities to people who suffer from neurological disorders.
-
Calgary man accused of using stolen IDs to purchase guns
A Calgary man is facing charges after he allegedly used stolen identification documents to purchase guns.
-
Calgary's benchmark home price up 11% since last August: real estate board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says August's benchmark price for a home in the city rose by 11 per cent since last year, while the number of sales was almost unchanged in the same period.
Edmonton
-
Alberta RCMP launches branch aiming to cut 'roots' of habitual reoffending
Mounties in Alberta on Thursday unveiled a new Community Safety and Wellbeing Branch, an effort to streamline cooperation between RCMP, mental health professionals, citizen patrol groups and social service providers.
-
Substance spill behind Mill Woods mall evacuation Thursday: EFRS
Mill Woods Town Centre was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a chemical spill filled a store with smoke.
-
Alberta culture minister bashes 'Laurentian elites' as province celebrates birthday
Alberta celebrated its inaugural birthday party holiday with Culture Minister Ron Orr bashing the prime minster and 'Laurentian elites' while asserting the province has received the short end of the stick in the federation for more than a century.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver City Hall evacuated after 'envelope with white powder' found
Vancouver City Hall was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a suspicious substance was found in the building.
-
Suspect arrested after driving stolen vehicle while 'drifting in and out of consciousness': police
A suspect has been arrested after a bizarre incident involving a man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle while "drifting in and out of consciousness" in New Westminster on Wednesday night.
-
Here's when British Columbians can expect to get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
Health officials say the B.C. government is ready to begin administering doses of Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent vaccine "as soon as we get it" – and the wait shouldn't be long.