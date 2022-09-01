'We’re trying to see patients as quickly as we can': Hospitals look for help to address emergency room overload

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) recently sent out a social media message warning of longer wait times at London, Ont.'s two emergency rooms, and now they are asking the public’s help to address the issue.

"The vast majority of our patients need to be here,” says Dr. Christie MacDonald.

MacDonald is chief of emergency medicine at LHSC. She says while most ER visits are justified, some patients may have better alternatives.

"If there are things that are less urgent or have been going on a longer period of time, and less severe, seek care elsewhere. Family doctors are seeing patients, walk-in clinics, so there are other care areas,” she says.

One of the best ways to avoid a long stay in the emergency room is not to go at all. That is not always possible, but LHSC Injury Prevention Specialist Jennifer Britton says there are cases where better behaviours can help avoid life-altering injuries.

"I come from the lens of trauma,” says Britton. “So we're talking about life-threatening, serious injury that will have sustaining consequences."

Britton's focus now is on the Labour Day long weekend and events geared to post-secondary students.

"We want people to go out and have fun. Enjoy that last weekend of summer. Enjoy the first weekend of the school year, but we want people to do it in a responsible manner so they can enjoy the whole school year,” she says.

Britton says, along with moderating drug and alcohol use, there are other steps students can take to stay safe.

"Make sure you're planning in advance with safe ways home and go in with a couple of options, so then if that option fails you've got a back-up option — you don't need to think about it. And really, the buddy system, always looking out for each other,” Britton recommends.

Britton says those steps will also help keep emergency room space free for those who really need it.

For those who do end up in the emergency room, MacDonald is asking people to be kind and understanding.

"What patients may not appreciate if they're sitting in the emergency room, our ambulances are coming in the back. So patients don't appreciate the ambulance volumes that are coming in as well,” she says. “Certainly we thank our patients for waiting, and we're trying to see patients as quickly as we can."

The London Health Sciences Centre has posted a guideline for healthcare options on its website.