LONDON, ONT. -- It's a simple gesture of thanks in these uncertain times.

Emergency service personnel in London plan on performing a convoy to show the community's appreciation for healthcare workers and support staff at local hospitals.

Sirens will be blaring and lights will be flashing as a sign of gratitude for those keeping the community safe and healthy.

Officials with the London Police Service, London Fire Department and the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service will start the convoy at 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Hospital.

It will then make its way down Richmond Street to St. Joseph's Health Care for 11:15 a.m.

The convoy will resume at LHSC's Victoria Campus at 2 p.m.

It will then make its way across Commissioners Road to Parkwood Hospital for 2:15 p.m.

The convoy will circle all four facilities for staff and patients to see.