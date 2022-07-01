'We're here to honour survivors:' Turtle Island Healing Walk returns to London, Ont.

More than 2,000 people showed up to Victoria Park in London, Ont. Friday morning for the second annual Turtle Island Healing Walk.

“My heart is full,” said Aylssa Rose, the organizer of the walk.

With a busy day of activities on Canada Day, Rose was unsure what the turnout would be.

The morning will consist of speeches from members of the First Nation community including residential school survivor Lyla Bruyere of Sarnia, Ont.

‘We are here to honour survivors,” said Bruyere who attended school in Fort Frances, Ont.

The walk will then head down Richmond Street where they will set off smoke.