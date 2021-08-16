ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- A banner hangs over the west entrance to St. Thomas, Ont. showing support for Paralympian Emma Reinke.

"It's surreal, it's fantastic, I can't even put it into words how nice it is when you come in and you see the support," says Leigh Reinke, Emma's dad.

Reinke competes in Goalball, a sport with for blind and low-vision athletes.

Participants compete in teams of three, and try to throw a ball that has bells embedded in it into the opponents' goal. The ball is thrown by hand and never kicked. Using ear-hand coordination, which originated as a rehabilitation exercise, the sport has no able-bodied equivalent.

"I have retinopathy of prematurity," Emma, 23, told CTV News London before leaving for Japan.

"I was born premature, I've had this since birth, my retinas are scarred."



Emma Reinke at her home in St. Thomas, Ont. in Aug. 2021, prior to leaving for Tokyo, Japan. (Brent Lale / CTV News)

Emma has low vision, and has trouble seeing details, even at close range. On the court, every player is blindfolded to level the playing field.

"We chuck this hard blue rubber ball about the size of a basketball -- it's got bells in it -- underhand, (we) can get it going upwards of 60 kilometers an hour at each other," says Emma.

"We throw our bodies in front of the ball to stop it from going in this nine metre net behind us, it's basically just don't let the ball go in the net behind you."

Emma is a left winger. Her job is to score, and she's really good at it.

The team recently left for Sapporo, Japan where they are holding a training camp, then it will be off to Tokyo for their first game which is next week.

"Even knowing that she's there now, I get chills through my whole body," says Heather Wittland Slusarcyk, Emma's mom.

"I get tears, it's incredible. I can't wait to watch them play."



A sign at Emma Reinke's mother's house in St. Thomas, Ont. wishes her good luck in Tokyo, Japan. (Brent Lale / CTV News)

Play begins August 25 in Tokyo.

"The expectation is they have a great time, and she has an experience of a lifetime," says Leigh.

"Obviously the pandemic just made things so much different for them. There's a lot of quarantine but I just hope they enjoy the games and do the best they can. We're not expecting anything, we just want everybody to come home happy."

Even though her father is tempering expectations, Emma and her sixth-ranked Canadians are not.

"We are expected to medal," says Emma. "That's the plan, and losing is not an option."