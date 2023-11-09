'We need to see our common humanity': Faith leaders in London, Ont. stress peaceful dialogue as conflict in Gaza continues

Leaders from multiple faith groups here in London, Ont. are coming together in a show of solidarity. They want to ensure the emphasis remains on understanding and peaceful dialogue as fighting continues in the Gaza strip.

The emotions felt by Israelis, Palestinians, and others impacted by the conflict grows more intense, and it's why faith leaders felt the need to come together

"We're able to come together and acknowledge each other's pain, grief, suffering, and loss,” says Imam Abd Alfatah Twakkal of the London Muslim Mosque. “As faith leaders, it's important that we set that example for the community."

Imam Twakkal said the key is to focus on dialogue and empathy, "We do have our differences but we need to be able to see our common humanity."

There have been weekly demonstrations in London since the conflict began, mostly expressing concern for those in Gaza, but always with the message that all suffering needs to stop and peace needs to be the way forward.

Rabbi Debra Dressler said the foundation for peace and understanding remains strong among London faith groups, “These relationships we've worked on for years and I'm very grateful for that forum; for that trust and support to have some of those hard conversations and model a message of unity for all of our communities."

Faith leaders and members of faith-based community agencies have signed a statement of solidarity to reinforce their message.

"These are difficult and trying times for so many people in the London community,” said Kevin George. George is Reverend Canon for St. Aidan's Anglican Church. “We want to be able to reflect the best of how we might address these difficult times without diminishing in any way the incredible pain that so many are feeling."

The faith communities say they rely on other partners, including political leaders and police, to help ensure that peace and understanding continues to be the focus.

They say, to this point, there have been no acts or reports of threats that have contributed to significant concerns in London.