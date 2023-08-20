'We have to get our local governments out of the way so that builders can build:' Poilievre sends strong warning to municipalities
The Annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference kicked of in London on Sunday.
Municipal leaders from across the province arrived to London's RBC Place convention centre with the housing crisis top of mind for most.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre made his own visit to London promoting a message that doesn’t appear to sit well with many mayors and councillors.
"We have to get local governments out of the way so that builders can build," Poilievre told CTV News Sunday morning. He says, under a Conservative government, federal funds may be withheld if more building permits aren't issued. "I'm going to require cities to permit 15 per cent more home building per year as a condition getting federal infrastructure money."
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre address a gathering at an east London truck and forklift driving school on Sunday August 20, 2023 (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)Poilievre says Canada has the second slowest building permit process of any of the 38 countries that make up the Organization for Economic Development and Co-operation. He says the Conservatives will also cap spending and cut costs to bring down interest rates in order to spur new builds. The permit plan is what concerns the chair of the Ontario Big Bity Mayors (OBCM), which held a news conference Sunday afternoon to kick off the AMO gathering.
"All of us have to come together to solve this and if we simply put all of it on the back of municipalities we won't get this done," said OBCM Chair and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, responding to Poilievre’s comments. "It's not helpful and it's not going to get us where we need to go."
The big city mayors commissioned a report from the Place Centre, an Ottawa-based social issues research agency, which calls for the building of 1.5 million new residential units in Ontario over ten years. The previous highest ten-year buildout was 850,000 units. The report says it will take all levels of government, builders and others to make it happen.
"At the end of the day, this is all about shared accountability," said London Mayor Josh Morgan. "Not blaming one level of government over another or one partner over someone else."
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Human toll of wildfires 'unparalleled': The latest fire updates for the N.W.T.
Fires continue to burn close to communities in the Northwest Territories while evacuations are ongoing. Here are the latest fire updates for many of the communities.
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven babies in her care and trying to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted "the cruelty and calculation" of her actions.
'Things are looking up': Some evacuation orders lifted, lost homes being counted in B.C.'s Okanagan
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
Southern California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings more rain
Tropical Storm Hilary deluged arid parts of Mexico and then drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers.
Kitchener
-
E-scooter rider in Guelph dies from injuries
An e-scooter rider who was found by the side of the road with life-threatening injuries in Guelph on Wednesday has died.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
-
‘I want answers for why my son was killed’: Mother’s plea for shooter to come forward
A vigil was held Sunday in honour of Joshua Tarnue, the 18-year old who was shot and killed in downtown Kitchener on Aug. 13.
Windsor
-
Windsor police say Ford City house fire 'set intentionally,' arson investigation launched
One person has been displaced following a fire at a Ford City duplex over the weekend.
-
Here’s the Windsor-Essex fall real estate market outlook
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors says the housing market is expected to be active this fall, driven by new investments and immigration.
-
Country singer Brett Young coming to Caesars Windsor
Caesars Windsor is going country this fall, with a performance by singer Brett Young.
Barrie
-
Suspects wanted in violent robbery in Barrie hotel parking lot
Police are investigating a serious incident in the parking lot of a Barrie hotel on Sunday evening.
-
Toronto man, 58, dies in crash in Bracebridge
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with an SUV in Bracebridge Sunday morning.
-
Police standoff with barricaded suspect in Dundalk ends with arrest
One person is in police custody following a situation that required a heavy police presence in Southgate Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Harassment charge withdrawn against Sudbury area OPP sergeant
CTV News learned Monday morning, the criminal harassment charge against a Sudbury-area Ontario Provincial Police sergeant has been withdrawn.
-
Workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walk off the job
Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walked off the job Monday morning.
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating after body found in Rideau Canal
Ottawa police are investigating after a passerby found a body in the Rideau Canal on Sunday.
-
Climate protest group blocks Ottawa traffic to call for national firefighting agency
A protest group calling on the government to combat climate change claims three of its members were arrested Monday morning during a sit-in on the Plaza Bridge over the Rideau Canal while calling for a national firefighting agency.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
-
Workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walk off the job
Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster walked off the job Monday morning.
-
Man in his 40s killed in downtown Toronto shooting; police looking for suspects
A man in his 40s has died after being shot in downtown Toronto Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Pierrefonds man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
-
After nearly 40 years in the biz, Montreal radio's Ken Connors will retire
Long-time Montreal radio personality Ken Connors will retire in January of 2024. The 'Weekends With Ken' host on CJAD 800 made the announcement on the air Monday morning while filling in for Andrew Carter.
-
Montreal will give out free baby-supply kits to parents
Starting next year, parents of Montreal's newest residents can pick up baby-supply kits at their local library. The city's new "Bienvenue bébé" boxes will come with $200-worth of locally-made items, available to parents of infants between 0-12 months old.
Atlantic
-
Incident response group on wildfires meeting ahead of cabinet retreat today
The 'apocalyptic devastation' of wildfires in British Columbia and Northwest Territories is a chief concern for the federal government as a cabinet retreat gets underway in Charlottetown, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday morning.
-
Nova Scotians concerned about wildfires in B.C.
A number of Nova Scotians are closely watching the fires in British Columbia, concerned about friends and family living there. Others are sharing heartfelt concern, given they faced a similar situation with the wildfires in Nova Scotia just a few months ago.
-
Cape Breton man dies in ATV crash: RCMP
A 59-year-old man from Cape Breton has died in a single-vehicle ATV crash, Inverness County RCMP say.
Winnipeg
-
Law society hearing for lawyers accused of surveilling Winnipeg judge begins
A Law Society of Manitoba hearing is underway for two lawyers facing charges related to complaints that they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.
-
'What's going to happen to us?': Dozens evicted from unsafe Winnipeg building
Residents at a Sargent Avenue apartment block could end up back on the street after their building was served a notice to vacate last week.
-
Winnipeg house goes up in flames for 4th time this year
Winnipeg firefighters rescued a person who was trapped inside a North End house that went up in flames on Sunday evening.
Calgary
-
CPS investigation closes downtown CTrain station
Eastbound trains are not stopping at the Eighth Street S.W. LRT station as Calgary Police have taped off the area.
-
Fire crews battle blaze at southeast Calgary warehouse
The Calgary Fire Department quickly got the upper hand on a large fire that broke out inside a southeast warehouse Sunday night.
-
Support continues for NWT evacuees across Alberta
Alberta has been the fortress for evacuees fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, encroaching on the capital of Yellowknife.
Edmonton
-
Another company of soldiers deployed to N.W.T to help with wildfire fight
Defence Minister Bill Blair says another company of soldiers is being deployed to Hay River in the Northwest Territories, which has been evacuated for more than a week due to a threatening wildfire nearby.
-
Edmonton Oilers tickets go on sale Aug. 31
Edmonton Oilers single-game tickets will go on sale next week, the club announced on Monday.
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver remains under air quality advisory, smoky conditions help Kelowna fire fight
As Metro Vancouver is being warned about the risk of particulates in the air from wildfire smoke, those battling blazes in the central Okanagan say the smoke is helping their cause.
-
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
-
Search underway for black bear that attacked woman hiking in Squamish: BCCOS
A woman was attacked by a black bear while hiking in Squamish over the weekend, prompting an investigation by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.