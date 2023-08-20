'We have to get our local governments out of the way so that builders can build:' Poilievre sends strong warning to municipalities

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities

A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver