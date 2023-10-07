'We have no food for tomorrow': Generous Londoners provide Thanksgiving rescue
A group of generous Londoners is making Thanksgiving a better time for many people.
The Guru Nanak Mission Society (GNMS) cooked and delivered 575 meals for those in need Saturday.
A stop at My Sisters’ Place (MSP) on Dundas Street brought smiles to clients, including Jamie Hunt.
“I’m thankful these guys came by here,” said Hunt. “I'm alone this holiday, and my family is all spread out all over Canada. So I come here for the company and family.”
MSP is just one of many food delivery stops. Other stops included a youth organization, the Men’s Mission, and other shelters.
Before they started delivering, the group of Sikh’s spent hours at St. Aiden's Church making meals.
Jamie Hunt (left), a client of My Sisters’ Place, stood with Brooklin Doherty (right), a volunteer with the organization on Oct. 7, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“This is our best opportunity to feel more with the community,” said Sarvinder Singh of the GNMS. “I personally sleep like a baby when I do community work and volunteer work. So I'm happy to do that.”
Reverend Canon Kevin George of St. Aiden’s said he was thrilled to partner with the GNMS, and give them a space to help others.
“Over the pandemic, this is a group that served over 20,000 meals out of this kitchen to people in need in this community,” said George. “They are back at it for Thanksgiving this weekend, and we all know how hard it is for a lot of people right now. A lot of different organizations are stretched to the max and this will help over 570 people.”
Volunteers with the Guru Nanak Mission Society of London, Ont. prepared 575 meals on Oct, 7, 2023, to donate to those in need on Thanksgiving weekend. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)And the timing couldn't have been better at MSP.
“We have no food for tomorrow, so it was fantastic timing,” said Brooklin Doherty, a volunteer at MSP. “We are very grateful to have a hot meal, especially with this cold weather coming in. We also have a lot of clients that come in with special dietary needs such as being vegan, so it's really great.”
