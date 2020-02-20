LONDON, ONT -- “We aren’t looking to hurt Londoners and get more out of them,” those are the words of Councillor Elizabeth Peloza on a proposal to have a cost-recovery program for fire services.

A pitch was made Wednesday to the community and protective services committee (CAPS) to have London’s fire department charge insurance companies for responding to a fire.

The idea has been met with some skepticism with several councillors suggesting that homeowners already pay for fire services with their property taxes and insurance premiums could rise.

Peloza says that most insurance policies include coverage for firefighting costs.

“If they respond to a structure and the person happens to have no insurance or doesn’t have this type of insurance we’d take no action,” said Peloza.

She wants staff to examine the feasibility of hiring a private company to collect the fee, saying it could help pay for training and new equipment.

The committee ultimately recommended that staff bring back a report for discussion later this year.