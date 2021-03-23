Advertisement
WB 402 closed in Sarnia after tractor trailer collision
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 1:55PM EDT
OPP file image.
LONDON, ONT. -- The westbound lanes of the 402 have been shut down in Sarnia after two tractor trailers struck each other.
It happened around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Both drivers have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
The westbound lanes of the highway are closed between Christina Street and Modeland Road for the investigation.
It's unclear when it will reopen.