Featured
WB 401 open again west of London after chain reaction crash
File
CTV London
Published Thursday, November 1, 2018 4:28PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 1, 2018 5:47PM EDT
The westbound 401 in Elgin County is once again open following a chain reaction crash Thursday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the highway near Mill Road.
A transport truck rear ended another truck, pushing it into three passenger vehicles.
Two people had to be taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Charges are pending.