WB 401 open again in West Lorne following collision involving a tractor-trailer
Published Saturday, February 13, 2021 3:21PM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 14, 2021 10:30AM EST
WB 401 closed at Graham Road in West Lorne Ont. on Feb. 13, 2021. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have reopened the westbound lanes of the 401 in West Lorne Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. just west of Graham Road.
It's unclear if there were any injuries or how many vehicles were involved.
The eastbound lanes weren't affected.
Traffic was being rerouted off the highway.