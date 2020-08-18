Advertisement
WB 401 closed west of London following multi-vehicle collision
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 1:49PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 18, 2020 2:50PM EDT
A multi-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Union Road and Iona Road in Elgin County, Ont. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Source: @OPP_WR / Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- The westbound lanes of the 401 west of London are shut down after a multi-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.
The highway is closed between Union Road and Iona Road.
Ornge Air Ambulance has transported one male to hospital with serious injuries.
Traffic is backed up and motorists should avoid the area.
More to come.