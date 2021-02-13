LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have shut down the westbound lanes of the 401 in West Lorne Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. just west of Graham Road.

It's unclear if there are any injuries or how many vehicles are involved.

The eastbound lanes aren't affected.

Traffic is being rerouted off the highway and no word when the lanes will reopen.