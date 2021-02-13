Advertisement
WB 401 closed in West Lorne following collision involving a tractor-trailer
Published Saturday, February 13, 2021 3:21PM EST
WB 401 closed at Graham Road in West Lorne Ont. on Feb. 13, 2021. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have shut down the westbound lanes of the 401 in West Lorne Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. just west of Graham Road.
It's unclear if there are any injuries or how many vehicles are involved.
The eastbound lanes aren't affected.
Traffic is being rerouted off the highway and no word when the lanes will reopen.