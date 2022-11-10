Wayward tire nearly strikes OPP cruiser on Highway 401

An OPP officer had a close call with a wayward tire after a tire fell off a vehicle while driving on Highway 401 near Thames Centre on Wednesday.

According to a press release from Middlesex County OPP, at 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 9, a member of the OPP Highway Safety Division, while on general patrol in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Thames Centre, was nearly struck by a wheel that came off a vehicle travelling in the eastbound lanes.

Police say a commercial motor vehicle was seen pulling over on the shoulder of Highway 401 at Putnam Road.

Charges are currently pending and the vehicle was placed out of service.

No vehicles were struck by the wayward tire, but OPP warn that “this could have been an incredibly dangerous situation."

OPP are reminding all drivers, especially with most drivers now switching over to winter tires, to visit their local tire technician after driving 100 kilometres and to have their wheels re-torqued.