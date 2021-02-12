LONDON, ONT. -- Monday is Family Day, and although the red-zone rules do not come into play until Tuesday, there are plenty of ways to keep busy virtually.

The City of London has released a list of free, family-friendly virtual programs and activities to enjoy.

Connect LDN

Lot's of activities to keep your family busy at home including crafts, interactive neighbourhood activities, and children's videos on their website.

London Fire Department

Check out London's oldest active fire hall, see how quickly a firefighter can put on their gear, learn about the dangers of unattended cooking, and watch more fun videos on the City of London's Youtube page.

Black History Month Family Celebration

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., virtually celebrate Black History month on the London Public Library's website. Presented by the London Black History Coordinating Committee and London Public Library, Forbehn Fossungu hosts stories, song and dance.

Museum London

Bring the museum home to you with virtual activities for all ages. Their special Family Day event also includes a 'Crazy Quilt tutorial'. Visit their website for more information.

Fanshawe Pioneer Village

Online heritage activities, craft ideas and stories will be offered online, Monday.

If you don't feel like cooking, Tourism London has provided a list of local businesses and restaurants that offer takeout or delivery options.

A reminder that the City of London facilities and offices will be closed including:

City Hall

Arenas

Community centres

Senior's centres

Pools

Libraries

Golf courses

Provincial Offences Court

Tourism London offices

Social Services offices

For more virtual activities, visit Tourism London's website.