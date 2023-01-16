'Waves onto my front porch'; $17M investment to prevent climate disasters in Port Stanley

Spencer Noble knows all about the flooding issues on William St. in Port Stanley, Ont. Whenever there is a large rain, he gets a few feet of water on the street in front of his home.

"The water comes right up, hits the steps, and when a car comes by it sends waves onto the front porch," says Noble.

“We've played in it, and even brought a canoe across the street to the bar, and boogie boarded in the road."

The first step in relieving those issues came today with a funding announcement of $17 million.

The Government of Canada is investing $6.8 million in this project through the Disaster and Mitigation Adaptation Fund (DMAF). The Municipality of Central Elgin is contributing $10.2 million towards climate resilient infrastructure.

"Visually on William Street when there's flooding, we need to address those infrastructures important for this community," says Andrew Sloan, mayor of Central Elgin.

"I think that if we make some sound financial investments, with partnerships with the Government of Canada, our residents will benefit. The new council looks forward to doing the important deep dive on this file.".

The flooding issues on William Street are caused by either not enough storm sewers or they are undersized.

The project will take place from 2023-2029, and will beginning with retaining consultants to do the sewer design and assessment.

"There's four components within this," says Paul Shipway, CAO of Central Elgin.

"The existing dune protection system, the construction of a new harbour entrance breakwater, raising the crest of an existing breakwater, and upgrading the community's storm water management system. All of those should contribute to mitigating flood uprush."

Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan and London West MP Arielle Kayabaga announce funding to help protect Port Stanley's shoreline. Jan. 16, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)The Government of Canada says every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate related disasters can return as much as 13 to 15 dollars in benefits.

"The residents of Central Elgin have been waiting for this," says London West MP Arielle Kayabaga.

"The impact that it's going to have in protecting communities while we continue to face the challenges of climate change is really important. I think that the excitement in the room that you saw today is something that they've been waiting for, and they're finally able to get that."

While he wasn’t at the announcement, hearing that something is finally going to be done is exciting for Noble.

"Its needed," he says.

"I don't want to be walking through water to get in the house everyday."