LONDON, ONT. -- A blast of mid-summer heat and humidity will build across southern Ontario again this weekend.

High pressure returns Friday, building overhead through Saturday. The Middlesex-London Health Unit issued an extended three-day heat warning.

The warning is in effect starting Friday, through to Monday.

The first 10 days of July featured a streak of high temperatures above 30C. The average maximum temperature in London for July is 26.2C, so far we are well above, averaging just over 30C.

The sweltering July heat will return Friday and temperatures will soar into the low 30s and with the humidity it will feel like the mid-40s.

A front will sag south Sunday and the humidity will ramp up in the afternoon. The hottest day in the mini-heat wave will be Saturday, but the humidity will give the air a tropical feel Sunday with higher dew-points.

The health unit is reminding the community to protect their families, their neighbours and themselves from the effects of heat.

A cooler air mass will arrive Tuesday with the passage of a cold front, and temperatures are set to return to normal early next week.