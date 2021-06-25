LONDON, ONT. -- While most of Ontario is heading into Step 2 of reopening soon the Waterloo Region is seeing a delay due to a spike of new COVID-19 infections, and the trickle down effect could mean more patients in London hospitals.

The President of St. Mary’s General Hospital Lee Fairclough told CTV Kitchener Thursday that more patients are coming in critically ill and that some will be transferred London.

“Hospitals are starting to send patients outside of our region due to a lack of capacity locally and this is a precarious position. We want to protect our health system.”

London has been taking patients from out of region throughout the pandemic, especially in the third wave.

During April and May London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) routinely had critical patients from out of region, including as far as Manitoba.

The hospital system based in London is the largest in southwestern Ontario.

During June the number of out of region patients in acute and critical care have been fewer than five for both.

It remains unclear exactly how many patients will be transferred to London from the Waterloo region.

CTV News London has reached out to LHSC to confirm how many patients may be sent to the hospital.

As of Thursday the Waterloo Region had 504 active cases and accounted for 23 per cent of the province’s COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The region currently has 17 active outbreaks.

Just an hour down the road it is a different story in London-Middlesex which had 55 active cases as of Thursday.

With files from CTV Kitchener's Max Martin.