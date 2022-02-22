Water rescue crews called to assist search for missing London, Ont. man
Emergency crews are searching for a missing person near the Thames River in central London, Ont.
The London Fire Department (LFD) confirms they assisted London police Tuesday morning in the search for a missing 75-year-old man.
Platoon Chief Dave Hood says LFD water and ice rescue crew was dispatched to Gibbons Park, shortly after daybreak.
They were looking for any sign of Mohamad Wali Ali along the Thames River. London police say he went missing around 5:30 pm in the area of Sarnia Road and Wonderland Road.
Hood says a new development sent his crews to the river’s edge.
A London police boat is seen on the Thames River in London, Ont. on Feb. 22, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)
“This morning, around 6:30, there was a report of a person, down by the river, that somewhat matched the description of that person. So, we are assisting police in making sure that person did not get in the river.”
Water rescue crews searched the Thames river from Gibbons Park through downtown to Wonderland and Riverside using non-motorized craft.
Following their search, a motorized London police boat entered the water.
At this point, there has been no word of any clues into the disappearance of Wali Ali. Hood says police continue a ground-level search.
Wali Ali is described as Middle Eastern, with a medium build, grey beard, and grey short hair. He was last seen wearing an army green winter Jacket, dark blue jeans, a winter hat, and white running shoes with blue and red on them.
Missing London, Ont. man Mohamad Wali Ali in this undated photo.
Contact the police if you have any information.
As the search continues, Hood has a general advisory to London residents. With persistent rain for the next several hours, he says it’s vital people stay away from waterways.
“We want to remind people to stay away from the river banks, especially the snow and ice shelf at the side of the river. It’s not safe at all.”
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawmakers give Putin permission to use force outside Russia
Lawmakers gave Russian President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country on Tuesday -- a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there.
How Western sanctions might target Russia
The United States and its allies are coordinating new sanctions on Russia after Moscow recognized two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, officials said. Here's what we know about the steps taken or planned by the United States, European Union, Britain and other western powers.
Tamara Lich, key organizer of protests in Ottawa, denied bail
Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, has been denied bail.
Who is who? A guide to the major players in the trucker convoy protest
CTVNews.ca takes a look at who has stepped forward publicly as the organizers and influential protesters of the Ottawa convoy.
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
'You can't just look at the raw data': Unvaccinated patients dying from COVID-19 at higher rates in several provinces
As more of Canada's population becomes vaccinated, several provinces are seeing that COVID-19-related hospitalizations are made up of a large number of vaccinated patients. The same trend also appears when analyzing COVID-19-related deaths.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau's unfathomable disappearing act made a really bad situation worse
There will be a compulsory commission of inquiry into the events that led to the invocation of the Emergencies Act. One thing that has to be included in that overview is a deepening of our understanding as to how otherwise law-abiding citizens can become radicalized and get duped to the point that they brazenly break the law, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Ahmaud Arbery defendants convicted of hate crimes, lesser charges
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday for violating Arbery's civil rights and targeting him because he was Black.
'Left in the dark': Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in his province are treating the victims' families with disrespect.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports total of 1,038 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 319 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario over the past two days.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Guelph homicide
Guelph police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a homicide in Guelph on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
-
Up to 25 mm of rain expected in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex remains under a Special Weather Statement as the region is expected to get up to 25 millimetres of rain.
-
The Black Crowes and The Trews coming to Caesars Windsor this summer
Caesars Windsor has added two more bands to their summer concert lineup.
Barrie
-
Loaded gun, drugs seized during Barrie arrest
A Wasaga Beach man accused of resisting arrest and carrying a loaded gun faces numerous drug and weapons charges.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
-
Freezing rain risk shuts down school buses in parts of central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of southern and central Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Vale's Totten mine ramps up production
After being closed for several months, Vale says operation at the site have resumed.
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve extraordinary, time-limited measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
-
Project Lifesaver launches in Temiskaming and Kirkland Lake
Provincial police along with the Victim Services Of Temiskaming and District have launched Project Lifesaver.
Ottawa
-
Tamara Lich, key organizer of protests in Ottawa, denied bail
Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, has been denied bail.
-
Ottawa woman, 20, dies after being shot and left at hospital
The woman, Sahur Yare, was brought unresponsive to the Ottawa Hospital General campus. She died later Monday evening.
-
Downtown Ottawa starts to reopen
Businesses in downtown Ottawa are reopening their doors again now that the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, which turned into a three-week occupation, has been pushed out of the city.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario licence plate renewal fees, stickers to be scrapped
The Ontario government is scrapping licence plate renewal fees and corresponding stickers for passenger vehicles, light duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds effective March 13.
-
Ontario reports total of 1,038 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 319 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario over the past two days.
-
Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park today. Here are 4 things to watch pre-election
Ontario’s politicians are set to return to Queen’s Park for the final legislative sitting before the Spring election, which could likely serve as a preview for their upcoming election campaigns.
Montreal
-
Teachers feel disrespected as Quebec prepares to potentially lift mask mandate in classrooms
Quebec's teachers say they have yet to be consulted on whether students should continue to wear masks while in class to protect against COVID-19.
-
'One of a kind' Robert Silverman, who reimagined Montreal for cyclists, dies at 88
In life, Robert Silverman was known as an eccentric, even as someone who played the clown. But he's being remembered as a visionary who changed life for millions of Montrealers. Silverman died Sunday at 88.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Quebec drop below 20,000, first time since mid-December
Quebec COVID-19 active cases dropped below 20,000 on Tuesday, marking the lowest number since Dec. 15. There were 30 more deaths and hospitalizations dropped by 34.
Atlantic
-
'Left in the dark': Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in his province are treating the victims' families with disrespect.
-
Investigation into N.S. house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues; autopsies complete
The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve extraordinary, time-limited measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme cold, dangerous driving conditions prompt closures of Manitoba schools
Some schools across Manitoba are closed on Tuesday due to the bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous driving conditions.
-
Woman found dead in extreme cold outside of home in The Pas: RCMP
RCMP in The Pas are investigating after a woman was found dead outside of a home Monday morning.
-
Worker dies at mine in Thompson, Man.
One person died on Monday while working at the T3 mine in Thompson, Man.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Significant delays at YYC Calgary International Airport due to systems outage
The Calgary Airport Authority says a systems outage has caused the Calgary International Airport website to crash and is causing flight and baggage delays.
-
Kenney to announce plan to lift 'almost all' COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by March 1
Premier Jason Kenney announced plans to move forward with the lifting of almost all COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta by early next week.
-
Cold Calgary weather forces WinSport to close ski hill
Bitterly cold winter weather has forced WinSport to close its ski and snowboard hill for the day.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP government readies throne speech for start of busy legislative session
Alberta's United Conservative government is getting ready for a speech from the throne to open a legislative session that could be like no other.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta will update its COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday for the first time since before the long weekend.
-
Tamara Lich, key organizer of protests in Ottawa, denied bail
Tamara Lich, one of the leading organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, has been denied bail.
Vancouver
-
Cities in B.C.'s Lower Mainland open warming shelters amid cold snap
Several cities across B.C.'s Lower Mainland have opened up warming shelters, in response to a cold snap hitting the South Coast.
-
Updated total: Hundreds of Lower Mainland health-care workers fired for refusing to be vaccinated
Health-care workers fired from jobs in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over their decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 numbers in the hundreds, but according to local officials, they represent just a small portion of the workforce.
-
LIVE @ 1:30 PT
LIVE @ 1:30 PT | B.C. budget: Finance minister to outline fiscal plan for 2022
B.C.'s finance minister will unveil the province's latest fiscal plan Tuesday.