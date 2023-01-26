Watches and warnings come down in London region
The special weather statement and snowfall warnings have come down in southern Ontario.
All buses in London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are running as usual.
Provincial highways in the region are reported as partly snow packed with some bare and wet sections.
Temperatures are still slightly above seasonal for this time of year but remain just below the freezing mark.
Thursday: Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 7.
Thursday Night: Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 9.
Friday: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of flurries changing to 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.
Sunday: Periods of snow. High zero.
Monday: Cloudy. High minus 6.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High minus 6.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
Justin Trudeau swarmed by group of 'angry' protesters as he walked into Hamilton restaurant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a group of protesters who swarmed him outside a Hamilton, Ont. restaurant on Tuesday a 'handful of angry people.'
7 in 10 Canadians worried about protecting their online privacy, survey finds
A new survey from Interact reveals that the majority of Canadians are worried about their online privacy and the limitation they have controlling their personal information online.
Organ donations and transplants in Canada increased between 2020 and 2021: report
Both the number of organ donations and transplants in Canada rebounded in 2021 after the number in plunged in 2020 in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
High-profile Canadian pairs skating coach guilty of sex assault, gross indecency
A renowned ex-coach in Canadian pairs skating was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault and gross indecency dating back nearly 40 years.
16-year-old boy seriously injured after being stabbed on TTC bus
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed on a TTC bus near Old Mill subway station, Toronto police say.
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.
Mortgage and title fraudsters who impersonate homeowners and tenants have targeted at least 32 properties in Ontario and British Columbia, investigators and official warnings suggest.
'It's disheartening': At least 66 more potential graves found at site of former B.C residential school
A First Nation in British Columbia has announced the discovery of at least 66 additional potential graves at the site of a former residential school where 93 were found last year.
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
WRPS seize 29 firearms, 14,500 rounds of ammunition during search warrant
Waterloo regional police say officers seized 29 firearms after executing a search warrant at a residence in Wellesley Township.
50 collisions reported in Waterloo region amid winter storm
Dozens of crashes have been reported in Waterloo region as a major winter storm sweeps through southern Ontario.
Watches, warnings and special weather statements come down
The special weather statement and snowfall warnings have come down in southern Ontario. Provincial highways in the region are reported as bare and wet.
'It could really have a huge impact': 3 CIP applications going before Windsor council
A handful of community improvement plan grant applications are set to come before council next Monday.
Amherstburg resident hopes to inspire those struggling with new book
After experiencing a post-traumatic stress injury during his policing career, retired officer Doug Pflug, wrote a book to help others through darkness.
Winter wallop smacks Central Ontario
Early-morning snow plows a-plenty were scraping the streets in all directions, yet Barrie and surrounding areas' roads are still comparable to driving through mashed potatoes at times.
Barrie woman released from custody 8 weeks after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
The woman accused of seriously injuring three people crossing a Barrie intersection in December has been released from custody.
Barrie councillors set sights on budget deliberations
Barrie city councillors addressed concerns over the impact a downtown development could have on city-owned property.
'Time to part ways' Levack woman says after ongoing city snow removal problems
A woman who lives in the Greater Sudbury community of Levack says it is time to part ways with the city's snow removal services after years of ongoing issues.
Sault woman charged with impaired driving, drove into fatal crash scene
Officers investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision on Highway 17 near Bruce Mines charged a woman who ignored the road closure, saying she was impaired.
Saying thank you to emergency responders in Sudbury
A new program in Greater Sudbury is allowing pre-hospital cardiac survivors to meet and thank emergency responders.
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with more than 20 cm of snow
A winter storm has brought more than 20 centimetres of snow, covering the roads with a fresh blanket of snow and disrupting travel by car, bus and airplane.
School bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.
City of Ottawa settling lawsuit with LRT builder
CTV News Ottawa has learned there is a settlement between the city and Rideau Transit Group in the long-standing dispute between the two parties over the construction and rollout of the light-rail transit project.
Snow continues to fall as Ontario tries to clean up after Wednesday's storm
Many parts of southern Ontario are cleaning up from a major winter storm, while snow continues to be in the forecast for parts of eastern Ontario.
Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hits
As snow continues to fall across southern Ontario, some school buses are preparing for treacherous driving conditions and cancelling their routes Thursday.
Toronto Pearson Airport cancels more than 25% of flights as snowstorm hammers southern Ontario
Toronto Pearson International Airport is cancelling hundreds of flights on Wednesday as a heavy snowstorm hammers the city.
Two men in hospital, one arrested after alleged conflict in Montreal apartment
Two men were sent to hospital with wounds to the upper body after what police believe to be a conflict in a residential building in Montreal’s Anjou borough. They received a 911 call at around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old male with injuries caused by a sharp object.
Hochelaga-Maisonneuve residents told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
'A survival problem': Canadian-Armenian woman describes life in blockade amid Armenia-Azerbaijan unrest
Huri Zohrabyan is among 120,000 people living in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked enclave populated mainly by ethnic Armenians but recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan. In December 2022, the only road connecting the region to Armenia and the outside world was blockaded. As a result, food, medicine and gas are in dangerously short supply.
Mix of snow and rain expected for the Maritimes Thursday
A weather system heading towards the Maritimes on Thursday will bring heavy snow and rainfall to the region, according to Environment Canada.
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Preston MLA Angela Simmonds stepping down in April
An MLA who made history as the first African Nova Scotian woman to serve as Deputy Speaker is leaving her post and politics altogether.
17-year-old wanted in connection with double homicide, considered armed and dangerous.
RCMP is looking for a 17-year-old suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection with a double homicide in The Pas earlier this month.
Printer issue causes Winnipeg couple to miss flight, vacation rebooked
A Winnipeg couple was supposed to be flying off on a vacation to the Caribbean Wednesday morning, but they went nowhere, all because of a printer issue.
Shandro hearings revisit controversial tenure as health minister
Alberta justice minister Tyler Shandro will continue to face questions in front of a panel of lawyers on Thursday as a hearing into his conduct while he was the minister of health continues into day three.
Calgary tech sector braces as layoffs arrive here
On the past month almost 50,000 jobs across North America have disappeared in the technology sector, as both large and small companies axe workers to trim their costs.
Alberta premier demands retraction, apology over CBC reporting; news outlet says no
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office lashed out against the CBC on Wednesday, calling the news outlet's recent reportage regarding the provincial government "defamatory."
It's possible that kids got TB, died from milk served at Alta. residential school: experts
A historian and a health studies professor agree that bovine tuberculosis from untested animals may have been one of the things that killed residential school children in eastern Alberta.
More than 700 stolen catalytic converters found in Edmonton scrap yard: police
Three people and an Edmonton business are facing charges in connection to an illegal drug and stolen catalytic converter investigation.
Clareview Recreation Centre closed temporarily after man sent to hospital
The Clareview Community Recreation Centre has closed temporarily after an incident Wednesday afternoon that sent a man to hospital.
Const. Nicole Chan's boyfriend gives heartbreaking testimony on her final hours
Nicole Chan's boyfriend Jamie Gifford recounted her final hours during heartbreaking testimony at a coroner's inquest Wednesday.
Vancouver family-run diner No. 1 on Yelp's top 100 restaurants in Canada list
It's not on the menu, but comfort is what the Mah family serves up at the unassuming, out-of-the-way diner that just topped Yelp's list of the 100 best restaurants in Canada for 2023.
'You're pretty much non-stop': Behind the scenes with Vancouver's paramedics and dispatchers
First there was the toxic drug crisis, then the COVID-19 pandemic, then a worker shortage. These compounding crises have put Vancouver's paramedics and dipatchers under unprecedented strain.