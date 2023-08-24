Watches and warnings come down, hot weather remains
No watches or warnings remain after a Thursday full of them.
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings stretched from Windsor-Essex and up through midwestern Ontario. Windsor even saw a tornado warning.
According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, Friday will start with mainly cloudy periods but with sunny breaks.
"This weather system that's been in place generating strong clusters of thunderstorms and torrential rains, it's moving out," said Atchison.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 34.
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 15.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 23. Humidex 28.
Sunday: Sunny. High 22.
Monday: Sunny. High 24.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18.
